Peter Simon Coble, 63, of Newport, Rhode Island, formerly of Jamestown, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

He was married to Debbie (Bryan) Coble, of Newport.

Peter was born July 30, 1959, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to the late Andre Kamsteeg and Maria Goedhart Coble, who was well loved by many of the local school children. Paul Coble adopted Peter after he married his mother Maria in 1964. His adoptive father was a well known Marine Architect and Surveyor in Jamestown.

Peter and his family moved to the United States when he was four years old, and settled in Jamestown, RI after living in New York for a short time. Peter was a well known tile setter throughout Aquidneck Island and vicinity with his business, Custom Tile Setters, for over thirty years, until retiring in 2021. His tile work was exquisite; he was a true craftsman and this showed in every instance of his work. He was an avid golfer and loved playing at the Jamestown Golf Club which his family knew as his second home. Peter enjoyed digging for clams with his girls, watching golf, tennis, hockey, and Jeopardy on television, and traveling. He was a true lover of the ocean and shared this passion with his family. Many memories were made from cliff diving with his impressive swan dives and flips, family tubing days at Potters Cove, fishing off the boat, jet skiing, swimming, or simply breathing in the salty air. Peter’s happiest times were spent with his family. His passion and goodheart (Goedhart as he liked to put it) was shared with every soul he came around.

Peter is survived by his wife Debbie, his children; Jennifer Pepler (Adam), Abbey-Ann Coble , Melissa-Lynn Coble (Jacob Brown), Tiffany-Maria Coble (Sedrick Palmer), and his “bonus” children, Lindsay Giannini and William Weller. He is also survived by his siblings; Nelleke Dolan (Joe), Monique Sousa, Juanita Coble, and his siblings in the Netherlands; Andre Kamsteeg, Sebastiaan Kamsteeg, Danielle Koudijs, Jaqueline Kamsteeg, Uli Pappot-Kamsteeg, and Sandra Kamsteeg , his grandchildren; Elana Pepler, James Pepler, Kaynan Palmer, his best friend Chris Cournoyer, and his Chocolate Lab “Macy”, as well as many nieces and nephews and loving friends. Peter will reunite with Mickey (his beloved black lab who outlasted two wives and helped raise four kids) and Maria (Mom) over the rainbow bridge.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. A prayer will be immediately following calling hours at 1:00 pm, in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department 50 Narragansett Avenue Jamestown, RI 02835.