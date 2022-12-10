Mr. Michael McGee, age 62, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on December 7, 2022.

Michael was born in Newport, RI to Richard McGee and Nancy McGee.

The most important thing in Michael’s life was his two children. He would do anything for them at any time and was a model to them from birth. Michael worked with children, his entire life, at the Bristol Warren Regional School District. He served as a special education and general education teacher, and touched many lives. In his younger years, Michael was an avid tennis player bringing that love of the game to his own children. Those who know Michael know he never missed a televised tennis match or a Boston Red Sox game. Michael kept the best company recently with his Yorkshire, Lady Lilly.

Michael is survived by his children Matthew and Catherine McGee, his former wife Tracey McGee-Moreira, and his siblings, Richard McGee, Karen McGee- Brown, Laurie McGee-Schaper, Helen McGee, Margaret McGee, and extended family Jessica Bell (Niece), her daughter Charlotte Bell, Zachary Schaper (Nephew), and Michele Reynolds (Cousin).

He was preceded in death by his parents Nancy McGee and Richard McGee.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, December 12 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth.

Funeral services for Michael will be held on Tuesday, December 13, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in st. Mary’s Catholic Church, Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com