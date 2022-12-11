Mark D. Gagne, age 52, of Warren, formerly of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Stacey (Dormoy) Gagne.

Mark was born in Fall River, MA and grew up in Portsmouth, RI. He began work as a young man in the automotive industry and instantly fell in love with cars, and racing. He worked for 30 years at a Ford dealership in several roles, most recently as Parts Manager. His love of racing was a constant, he did go-kart racing, street stock cars and even worked on a pit crew for the NASCAR truck series. For the last several years, he was able to share this love with his son Dustin, getting into all kinds of racing, together. If they weren’t asleep or at work, they were racing or in the garage.

Over the years, Mark, Stacey, Candace and Dustin would take a family trip and inevitably, something would go wrong. It became routine, and they earned the nickname ” The Griswold’s ” whenever stories of their adventures came up.

Mark was a selfless, giving man; he always put his own needs aside to help others. He found ways to help others every day. He found pride in was volunteering at a soup kitchen on Thanksgiving.

Mark is survived by his wife Stacey Gagne, his children; Candace and Dustin Gagne, and his two best buddies, Guinness and Stella.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 13, from 4:00-8:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth.

His funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 14 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Tiverton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com