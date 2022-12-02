Kristina Leigh Caragianis, 27, of Portsmouth passed away surrounded by family on November 30, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of William Caragianis, Stephanie Caragianis, and sister of Samantha Caragianis, and John Caragianis (Kathryn Vincent). Kristina was a charismatic and empathetic daughter, sister, and friend who enjoyed nothing more than making her loved ones laugh. Kristina will be fondly remembered for her bubbly personality, bright smile, sharp wit, and a unique ability to make everyone she met feel like the most important person in the world. Although it is impossible to encapsulate the true magic of Kristina with language alone, her adoration of butterflies, glitter, and colorful sunsets capture her spirit more than words ever could.

Kristina was a lifelong resident of Portsmouth and attended both elementary and middle school in Portsmouth. Kristina’s earliest and some of her fondest memories were spent on any soccer field with the Portsmouth Pirate’s. She also played on the Junior Varsity and Varsity Soccer teams for Portsmouth High School where she was their biggest cheerleader, friend, and supporter and was fortunate enough to make some wonderful life long friends. Kristina graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2014 and received her bachelors in English from Stonehill College. Kristina returned to Portsmouth High School in 2018 as a much adored English teacher. She was happiest in her classroom, showering her “youth” with warmth, light, laughter, and lessons.

Kristina is also survived by her beloved grandmother, Joyce Rice, of Portsmouth RI, her aunts and uncles, Jennifer Ames, (Scott), of Marshfield, MA, Peter Rice (Elissa), of North Attleborough, MA, Elaine Passa (Arthur) of Portsmouth, RI, and Christine Caragianis Broadbridge (Bill) of Cheshire, CT. Kristina also leaves behind her beloved cousins Ariana and Brayden Rice, Madison and Matthew Ames, John and Gregory Passa and Nicole Deitz (Adam), Peter Broadbridge (Elizabeth) and Lydia Broadbridge.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 4:00pm-8:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Kristina’s funeral services will be private.

Donations in Kristina’s name can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston MA, 02215.