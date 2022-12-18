John E. Flis, 65 of Middletown, RI passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Newport Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Barbara (Peschier) Flis and his stepfather Robert Stump.

John was born in Virginia Beach, but Middletown was his home. It was here that he became the man that we all admired. John met his beloved wife Ruth (Bushnell) Flis while they were both students at Middletown High School. They were married in 1976 and spent the next 46 years growing, living and loving life together. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his four children and their wives; John and Amy Flis, Robert and Sabrina Perez, Tory and Susan Flis, and Adam and Nelia Flis.

While he was known by most as Mr. or Coach Flis, the luckiest of us called him Dad. He taught us many things throughout our lives but the 2 most important were unconditional love and the importance of showing up. He was an avid sports fan and spent most of our childhoods standing on the sidelines coaching us or cheering us on. He was a Pop Warner Football coach for many years and was proud to coach so many Islanders. He is also survived by his brothers David and Dennis Flis and Dennis’ wife Patricia and their children, Michael and Steven.

John spent over 40 years working as a welder at Electric Boat in Quonset, RI. While he took pride in his job, his real life’s passion were his grandchildren. His heart and legacy will live on in Austin, Aidan, Owen, Joey, Grace, Annie, Joseph and Emma. He spent 26 years making memories with them. It didn’t matter if it was a trip to Disney World or an afternoon of fishing, he made them feel that the world revolved around them. No one will ever measure up to the Superhero they called Grandpa and Pa.

There are so many words to describe John. The one that has been used the most is the “best”. He was the Best Husband, Best Dad, Best Grandpa, Best Pops, Best Coach and he was your Best Friend (Go Pats!!).

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Memorial services will follow on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the Potter League For Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or to Looking Upwards, P.O. BOX 4289, Middletown, RI 02842.