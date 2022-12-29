Jean R. Wilson, 74 of Newport, RI, passed away December 29, 2022. She was born in Baltimore, MD on September 22, 1948.

She was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Murphy) Wilson.

Jean worked as a CNA at various nursing homes in Newport. She was also a caregiver for her sister, Teresa for 30 years. Jean was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Church.

Jean is survived by her son Steven Wilson, her sisters and brothers, Jane Becker, Teresa Wilson, Mary Wagner, Leo Wilson, Josh Wilson and grandchildren Angus and Pearl.

She was the sister of the late Thomas, Jacob, and Joseph Wilson.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow in Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, corner of Wyatt & Turner Roads, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840.

