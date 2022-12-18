Edythe Marie Cousin (Ferretti) of Newport, RI died peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the St. Clare Home. She had recently celebrated her 105th birthday with her family.

She was the wife of the late Jacques Cousin, of Newport, and happily married for 73 years. She was the daughter of the late Antonio G. Ferretti and Helen (Vernengo) Ferretti and sister to the late Natalie H. Virgadamo all of Newport, RI.

Edythe (Edie) was born in Newport, RI on November 11, 1917. She grew up in Newport helping out with her father’s fruit market in the 1930s and 1940s and was a resident of Newport and Dearborn Michigan, later retiring in Newport with her husband in 1982. She was a graduate of Rogers High School (1936) and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design.

During World War II, Edie worked as graphic designer at the US Naval Torpedo Station on Gould Island supporting the war effort. She often recalled traveling back and forth on the Navy’s ferry. She later moved to New York City to pursue graphic design in advertising and to follow her husband while he attended Columbia University graduate studies in hospital administration.

Edie’s friends often remarked at what a kind and loving person she was. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family throughout Michigan and the western United States. She also traveled extensively with her husband to Europe and Canada.

She was an active member of the Seaside Garden Club and had a passion for flower arranging winning many awards for her arrangements.

She is survived by her sons, Peter N. Cousin and his wife Susan of Southfield, Michigan and Stephen A. Cousin of Newport, RI and her granddaughter, Elisabeth Cousin of Southfield, Michigan and her nephew, Philip P. Virgadamo of Venice, Florida.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare Home, 309 Spring St., Newport, RI in her memory.