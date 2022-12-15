Doris Frances Hanmer, 96, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully with her son Rory by her side on December 7, 2022 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, RI. She was the wife of the late Tracy Alphonzo Hanmer.

Doris was born in Jersey City, NJ to Alfred and Edith (Gibeau) Dixon. She married David Edmonds and moved to Upstate NY. She became widowed and later married Tracy A. “Fonze” Hanmer in Keene Valley, NY where they raised their son, Rory. For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for a local construction company and for the local Fire District in Keene Valley, NY. Upon hearing the news that she would be a grandmother, she and Fonze moved to Bristol RI to be closer to their son and his new family. She was a longtime member of the United Congregational Church in Middletown, and enjoyed many hours with her quilting group friends. She also greatly enjoyed feeding and watching the local birds and was especially fond of humming birds.

Doris is survived by her son Rory Hanmer of Bristol, her grandson Noah Hanmer and his mother, Melissa, both of Bristol, and many nieces and nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Fonze Hanmer; and her four siblings: Floyd E. Dixon, Sr, Earl S. Dixon, Obline R. Daly, and Ruth E. Caddle.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Audubon Society of RI Nature Center and Aquarium, 1401 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809.