Dana P. Carter, 91, of North Dartmouth, MA, formerly of Needham, MA and Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

He was the husband of the late Sonja (Olsen) Carter

Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Lyndall and Margaret (Walker) Carter.

Dana leaves his children Douglas P. Carter and his wife Maureen of Chester, NY, Robert K. Carter and his wife Judy of Waban, MA, Gregory S. Carter of Bristol, RI and Lisa Carter of Fairhaven, MA. He is also survived by his sister Mary Staniar and her husband Wade of Concord, MA as well as nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours, Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice in this time of need for so many.