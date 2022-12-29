On December 28th, Cynthia Louise Simmons, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, friend, and wife passed away in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Robert Hurley. Cindy was born at Newport Hospital to the late Alexander and Mary Simmons who operated Simmons Farm, in Middletown. She was one of five children and is survived by her siblings: Alex Simmons, Mary Owens, Ann Gizzi, and Jack Simmons.

Cindy was a proud graduate of Rogers High School class of 1962 and enjoyed annual summer luncheons with her classmates. She then graduated from the University of Rhode Island class of 1966 and went on to become a registered nurse. For Cindy, being a nurse was a calling that would take her from being a nursing instructor, working as an RN at Newport Hospital, and later in her professional life as a Hospice nurse. During her career as a Hospice nurse, Cindy would be revered for the care she provided her patients and their families. In addition to her nursing career, she helped establish a successful business, Armor Photography with her former husband.

After retiring from nursing, Cindy could always be relied upon to help friends when they were sick or in need. Cindy was an avid tennis player, enjoyed gardening, cooking and entertaining family and friends.

Cindy is survived by her children; Jennifer (Chris) Williams, Julie (John) Kaull, and John (Trish) Armor. Her grandchildren; Claire and Melanie Williams; Abigail, Jane, and Alexandra Kaull; and Ian, Collin, and Katelyn Armor.

Most importantly, Cindy will be remembered for her care and compassion for others.

The family would like to thank all of the wonderful and hardworking staff at Atria Aquidneck Place. Thank you, also to the caring and dedicated nurses and CNAs at Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice – we are so grateful.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 31st, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gizzi Nursing Scholarship, which is available to permanent residents of Aquidneck Island who are pursuing a degree in nursing. Mail to: Gizzi Family Health Awareness, Inc, 36 Hoppin Rd, Newport, RI 02840.