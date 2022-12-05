Charles V. Beckers Jr., 79, of Newport, RI died peacefully on December 1, 2022.

Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Charles V. and Marion G. (Galvin) Beckers. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in physics from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and a master’s degree in physical oceanography from the University of Rhode Island, he went on to work as an engineer at Raytheon and KVH Industries and an environmental engineer at HDR. He also owned and operated a tugboat towing company, East Passage Marine, and captained the Amazing Grace tour boat in Newport harbor, both of which reflected his lifelong love of spending time on the ocean and Narragansett Bay.

His family will remember Charlie’s passion for sailing and for touring the country by train; his warmth, his sense of humor, and his intelligence. He was an early adopter of home computers, cellular phones, and the Internet, and always enjoyed tinkering with new technology, even after a stroke made this more challenging. He was always supportive of his family – for many years he worked in Rockland County, NY, and returned to Rhode Island every weekend to see his wife and his son from his first marriage. He had previously served as Treasurer of the Newport Yacht Club, was a member of the congregation at Channing Memorial Church and was active in charitable and lobbying organizations.

He leaves his wife Susan and his son Alexander Beckers and his wife Gina of Portland, OR.

His family is especially grateful for the wonderful and thoughtful care he received at Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center during his final year