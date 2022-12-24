Ann Marie Swift, age 85 passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, while residing under the compassionate care from staff at The Royal Middletown Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, Middletown, RI. Born on Jan 9, 1937, in Providence, RI. She was the daughter of late Christopher and Elizabeth (Rounds) Swift. She was preceded in death by her older brother, James Swift.

Ann attended St. Mary’s Academy in Providence, RI and as an adult took a few classes in clothing design at URI.

Ann was the mother of 3 children – Kimberly (Delaney) Hirt, her husband Jeff of Mountain Top, PA, Christopher Delaney of Worcester, MA, and David Delaney- wife Julie (Lis) of Gaylord, MI. Grandchildren, Danielle Hirt, Jonathan Hirt- wife Mary (Schwartz), Joshua Delaney, Brendan Delaney, Kristen Delaney, and Yulissa Delaney. Step Great granddaughter, Harmony Hunlock.

While her children were growing up, Ann had an in- home sewing school for several years and made straw dolls for her customers and local stores to put in as window decorations. Ann loved to sew and was proud when her children wore the clothes, she made for them.

In her free time, she loved to entertain friends and family at her home in Warwick, RI, play tennis and go on family trips, her favorite was going to Matunuck Beach in the summer.

Ann was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She loved her Irish Ancestry!

In her later years, Ann enjoyed volunteering, especially with the local political campaigns in her town. She even helped a friend run for political office. While at Forest Farm Assisted Living and The Royals her favorite activities were singing and Bingo!

Special thanks to Carol Ann O’Connell for her compassionate and loving care. She assisted Ann weekly with her shopping, doctor appointments, errands, etc. for several years before she moved to Forest Farm Assisted Living and The Royals.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 am with a prayer service at 10:30 am in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will follow at 1:00 pm in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 550 Wampanoag Trail, Riverside, RI.