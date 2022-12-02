Alba Mestre De Beetar, 82 of Newport, RI passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Clare-Newport.

She is survived by her only son, Esteban Beetar-Mestre of Exeter, RI, formerly of Newport.

Alba is preceded in death by her husband Esteban Beetar Sara.

Born in Turbaco, Bolivar, Colombia in 1940, she was the daughter of the late Reginaldo Mestre and Rosa Carrasquilla Lambis. She attended university in Colombia, lived in New York with her son, and later moved to Newport.

Alba will be truly missed by her son, Esteban, his family, and all those who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 3 at 10:00 AM, in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown, RI. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private.

