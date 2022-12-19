Agnes Barbara (Cloud) Shaffell, 91, of Middletown, RI, died peacefully at Newport Hospital on Sunday December 18, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Mary (Elshant) Cloud.

She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Shaffell, whom she married on October 25, 1952, in Jesus Saviour Church, and together they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing.

Agnes was raised on a Middletown farm on Mitchell’s Lane and attended Middletown and Newport schools. She was a communicant of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown.

Agnes was a homemaker for many years prior to her employment with the Middletown School Department as a teacher’s aide in the early 1970s and retired from the high school Audio Visual department in June of 1991. After her retirement, together with her husband, she volunteered her time at the Newport Salvation Army Soup Kitchen and with the Newport Kiwanis Club during fundraising events that were held at the former Newport yachting center.

She always enjoyed a good clam boil, cookouts, and gathering with family and friends. She loved spending summer days at McCorrie Point, Second and Third Beaches. She loved to dance and enjoyed playing Scrabble and cards. She was an incredibly talented knitter who enjoyed making Irish knit sweaters, hats, scarves, and mittens. Agnes enjoyed baking and was known for delicious coffee cake, chocolate chip cookies, and whoopie pies. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Agnes is survived by her children, Arthur R. Shaffell and his companion Maureen Davidson, Edward J. Shaffell and his wife Mary Gleason, and her daughter Sharon A. Shaffell. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret “Peggy” Deery.

She was the sister of the late John Cloud, Mary Keith, Joseph Cloudo, Sarah Almeida, and Theresa Perry.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Newport Hospital for the care she was given.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, Vernon Ave, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.