Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 4M Building Solutions: Floor Maintenance Technician (Floor Care)
  2. Americas Staffing Partner: Medical Clerk
  3. Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission: 23-001 Marine Maintenance Technician
  4. Balfour Beatty Investments: Assistant Community Director
  5. BankNewport: Auditor
  6. Bar Cino: HOST @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT 
  7. Blenheim Newport: HHA
  8. BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
  9. Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  10. Chilis: To Go
  11. City of Newport: Clerical/Accounting Entry-level Jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  12. ConnectRN: RN (Registered Nurse) – $41-64/Hour – Newport, RI
  13. Davidson Hospitality Group: Banquet Captain – Newport Harbor Island Resort
  14. Domino’s Pizza: Delivery Driver
  15. EastSide Enterprise: Cashier
  16. EBCAP: Teacher ESL Adult Education Part-Time Temporary
  17. Fogarty Center: In Home Care Provider – HHA – PCA ~ Full Time Days
  18. GVI: Logistician – Navy (2873)
  19. Hallmark: Retail Merchandiser
  20. Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  21. Home Depot: Customer Service/Sales
  22. Imagine One Technology: Cyber Risk Remediation Analysts
  23. ISG: Private Investigator
  24. Island Canine Academy: Animal Care Attendant
  25. James L. Maher Center: Direct Support Professional (DSP)
  26. JoS.A.Bank: Store Lead
  27. KFC: KFC General Manager
  28. Leidos: Desktop Support Technician
  29. Lifespan: Nursing Assistant
  30. Lucky Dog Resort: Daycare Counselor
  31. McLaughlin Research Corp: INTERMEDIATE MANAGEMENT ANALYST-RC2
  32. Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  33. MIKEL: ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN QA
  34. Navy Exchange Service Command: SALES ASSOCIATE Part Time (MINIMART)
  35. Newport Animal Hospitals: Veterinary Boarding Assistant / Kennel Attendant
  36. Quality Inn & Suites: Front Desk Agent/Night Auditor
  37. Royal Health Group: RN – Middletown $5,000 Sign-on Bonus
  38. Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Middletown, Rhode Island
  39. SEACORP: Financial Analyst – Tactical Production
  40. Securitas: PT/ Flex Security Officer | Newport, RI | $25/hr
  41. Serco North America: UUV Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Technician
  42. Supportive Care: Psych Nurse Practitioner & APRN
  43. The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
  44. The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Breakfast/ Lunch Server
  45. The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING 
  46. The Norman Bird Sanctuary: Business and Office Manager
  47. The Power of Juice: Organic Fast-Food Brand Ambassador, Cashier, Sales Associate
  48. The Simon Companies: Maintenance Porter | The Admiralty Apartments
  49. Town Fair Tire: Automotive Tire Technician
  50. Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director- Town Hall, Head of Reference, Library Director, Mechanic, and more.
  51. United States Naval Academy: NAPS Tutor (English)
  52. US Commander, Navy Installations: CYP Food Service Worker
  53. Walmart: Day Stocker & Remodel Associate
  54. Wendy’s: Crew – All Shifts
  55. Wyndham Destinations: Common Area Attendant – Club Wyndham Newport Onshore Resort