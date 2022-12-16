Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 4M Building Solutions: Floor Maintenance Technician (Floor Care)
- Americas Staffing Partner: Medical Clerk
- Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission: 23-001 Marine Maintenance Technician
- Balfour Beatty Investments: Assistant Community Director
- BankNewport: Auditor
- Bar Cino: HOST @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT
- Blenheim Newport: HHA
- BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
- Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chilis: To Go
- City of Newport: Clerical/Accounting Entry-level Jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- ConnectRN: RN (Registered Nurse) – $41-64/Hour – Newport, RI
- Davidson Hospitality Group: Banquet Captain – Newport Harbor Island Resort
- Domino’s Pizza: Delivery Driver
- EastSide Enterprise: Cashier
- EBCAP: Teacher ESL Adult Education Part-Time Temporary
- Fogarty Center: In Home Care Provider – HHA – PCA ~ Full Time Days
- GVI: Logistician – Navy (2873)
- Hallmark: Retail Merchandiser
- Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Home Depot: Customer Service/Sales
- Imagine One Technology: Cyber Risk Remediation Analysts
- ISG: Private Investigator
- Island Canine Academy: Animal Care Attendant
- James L. Maher Center: Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- JoS.A.Bank: Store Lead
- KFC: KFC General Manager
- Leidos: Desktop Support Technician
- Lifespan: Nursing Assistant
- Lucky Dog Resort: Daycare Counselor
- McLaughlin Research Corp: INTERMEDIATE MANAGEMENT ANALYST-RC2
- Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- MIKEL: ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN QA
- Navy Exchange Service Command: SALES ASSOCIATE Part Time (MINIMART)
- Newport Animal Hospitals: Veterinary Boarding Assistant / Kennel Attendant
- Quality Inn & Suites: Front Desk Agent/Night Auditor
- Royal Health Group: RN – Middletown $5,000 Sign-on Bonus
- Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Middletown, Rhode Island
- SEACORP: Financial Analyst – Tactical Production
- Securitas: PT/ Flex Security Officer | Newport, RI | $25/hr
- Serco North America: UUV Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Technician
- Supportive Care: Psych Nurse Practitioner & APRN
- The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Breakfast/ Lunch Server
- The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING
- The Norman Bird Sanctuary: Business and Office Manager
- The Power of Juice: Organic Fast-Food Brand Ambassador, Cashier, Sales Associate
- The Simon Companies: Maintenance Porter | The Admiralty Apartments
- Town Fair Tire: Automotive Tire Technician
- Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director- Town Hall, Head of Reference, Library Director, Mechanic, and more.
- United States Naval Academy: NAPS Tutor (English)
- US Commander, Navy Installations: CYP Food Service Worker
- Walmart: Day Stocker & Remodel Associate
- Wendy’s: Crew – All Shifts
- Wyndham Destinations: Common Area Attendant – Club Wyndham Newport Onshore Resort