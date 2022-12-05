The Newport Firefighters are holding their Annual Toy Drive starting Monday, December 5th, and running through December 20th.

Over the previous decade, the Firefighters have worked with Child and Family Services to get these donations to local families in need. Last year with your help, they were able to help Newport-area families make the holiday season special for their children.

Donations will be taken at FD Headquarters (21 West Marlborough Street) daily from 9 am-9 pm. New, unopened toys for children newborn-16 years old will be accepted. Monetary donations made out to “Child and Family Services” will also be accepted. With your help, they will be able to help even more families this year.

Thank you and Happy Holidays from the Newport Fire Fighters!

Submitted by Nicholas Parker, Vice President, Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080, AFL-CIO