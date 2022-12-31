The Middletown School Committee and Middletown Public Schools Building Committee will hold a joint meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. to discuss the school building program in the town and related matters.

Middletown Town Council Notice

POSTED – December 28, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING – January 4, 2023

The following items of business, having been filed with the Town Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a special meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 P.M. at the Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island. Said meeting will be conducted in person, by telephone conference call/ webinar, members of the public may access and listen to the meeting in real-time by calling 1-877-853-5257 (Toll Free) or 1-888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and entering Meeting ID: 830 9798 0914 or on the web at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83097980914

Wendy J.W. Marshall, Town Clerk Town of Middletown

Town Hall – 350 East Main Road Middletown, Rhode Island 02842

Dear Ms. Marshall:

Pursuant to the provisions of Article II, Section 203 of the Town Charter and in accordance with Sections 42-46-2., 42-46-4., 42-46-5., and 42-46-6., RIGL, I hereby call a Special Meeting of the Town Council to formally consider, discuss and act upon the following items of business. All items on this agenda, may be considered, discussed and voted upon.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

1. Joint Meeting with the Middletown School Committee and Middletown Public Schools Building Committee, re: To discuss the School Building Program in the Town and matters related thereto.

Said meeting will be held at the Middletown Town Hall, 350 East Main Road, Middletown, Rhode Island 02842 on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 6:00 P.M.

____________________________________ Paul M. Rodrigues, President

Middletown Town Council

This meeting location is accessible to the handicapped. Individuals requiring interpreter services for the hearing-impaired should notify the Town Clerk’s Office at 847-0009 not less than 48 hours before this meeting.

Posted on December 28, 2022 at Middletown Town Hall, Middletown Public Library, Middletown Web Site and Secretary of State Web Site.

Middletown School Committee Notice

MIDDLETOWN SCHOOL COMMITTEE

MIDDLETOWN, RHODE ISLAND

NOTICE OF JOINT MEETING WITH THE MIDDLETOWN TOWN COUNCIL AND MIDDLETOWN PUBLIC SCHOOLS BUILDING COMMITTEE

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

I. OPEN SESSION

Middletown Town Hall 350 East Main Road Middletown, RI 02842

6:00 p.m.

AGENDA

• Joint meeting with the Middletown School Committee, Middletown Town Council, and Middletown Public Schools Building Committee, re: To discuss the School Building Program in the Town and matters related thereto.

II. ADJOURN

Agenda and supporting documents can be found at www.mpsri.net, “Meetings, Agendas, and Minutes”.

The public is welcome to any meeting of the School Committee or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the School Department Facilities Department at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting at 849-2122.