A gallon of gas was $3.18 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho and Washington.

And while prices have been falling to year ago levels from the highs experienced in June, the world is bracing itself currently for prices to go higher in the new year. Markets are mixed on whether an economic downturn will reduce demand for gas over the coming months, or whether loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in China could strain global supplies with increased demand.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of December 16. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.38

– Week change: -$0.14 (-3.9%)

– Year change: $-0.01 (+-0.3%)

– Gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.37

– Week change: -$0.23 (-4.1%)

– Year change: +$1.79 (+49.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.12

#2. California: $4.42

#3. Nevada: $4.13

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.65

#2. Oklahoma: $2.69

#3. Arkansas: $2.73

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162