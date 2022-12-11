The national average for a gallon of gasoline is below the levels it was a year ago at $3.32 per gallon, bringing relief for consumers who absorbed record prices at the pump earlier in 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent weaponization of natural resources threw oil markets into disarray at the start of the year. Prices have been falling since hitting a peak of $5 a gallon, on average, in mid June.

Also helping push the price of gas down is lower global demand due to China’s zero-COVID lockdowns, which are now being eased worrying scientists who believe there could be mass death in the coming months.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island. Gas prices are as of December 9. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Rhode Island by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.52

– Week change: -$0.11 (-3.1%)

– Year change: +$0.12 (+3.4%)

– Gas tax: $0.35 per gallon (#12 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.59

– Week change: -$0.14 (-2.4%)

– Year change: +$1.99 (+55.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.47 (5/18/22)

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.17

#2. California: $4.60

#3. Nevada: $4.34

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.75

#2. Oklahoma: $2.81

#3. Arkansas: $2.86

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162