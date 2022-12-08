ball on hoop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 22 points as Providence beat Manhattan 99-59 on Wednesday night.

Hopkins added 11 rebounds for the Friars (7-3). Ed Croswell scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds and three steals.

Samir Stewart finished with 17 points, five assists and two steals for the Jaspers (3-5). Raziel Hayun added 13 points for Manhattan.

Providence outscored Manhattan in the second half by 19 points, with Hopkins scoring a team-high seven points after halftime.

