The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of eastern, northeastern, and southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The warning will remain in effect until 7 AM EST on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the area can expect south winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph. There may be isolated gusts of up to 65 mph along the coast.

The high winds are expected to blow down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages. Travel will also be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service advises people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, residents are urged to remain in the lower levels of their homes and avoid windows. Those who must drive should use caution.

High Wind Warning

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 330 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 MAZ005>007-013>024-RIZ001>008-232130- /O.CON.KBOX.HW.W.0005.000000T0000Z-221224T1200Z/ Central Middlesex MA-Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA- Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-Suffolk MA- Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA- Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA- Barnstable MA-Dukes MA-Nantucket MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI- Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI-Block Island RI- Including the cities of Framingham, Lowell, Lawrence, Gloucester, Foxborough, Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Vineyard Haven, Nantucket, Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, Newport, and New Shoreham 330 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Isolated gusts up to 65 mph this morning along the coast. * WHERE...Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.