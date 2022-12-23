The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.

Due to high winds only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses are permitted to cross the Newport Pell, and Jamestown Bridges at this time

Due to high winds, there is a travel restriction on the Mt. Hope Bridge for house trailers, RVs, and empty enclosed trailers at this time. RITBA says the bridge is currently open to all other vehicles as they continue to monitor wind speeds.

The Authority, in conjunction with the Rhode Island State Police, has the power to restrict or prohibit travel on the state highways that are the roadways of the bridges.

Under wind warning conditions, when sustained winds exceed 30 mph or wind gusts persistently exceed 30 mph over a period of 15 minutes, operators of high-profile vehicles are advised to exercise caution while traveling across the bridges.

If wind speeds exceed 50 mph or wind gusts persistently exceed 50 mph over a period of 15 minutes, Level 1 wind restrictions will be put in place and high profile vehicles, including box trucks and trailers, and house trailers and RVs, will be prohibited from crossing the bridges. Law enforcement may also prohibit any other vehicles from crossing the bridges at their discretion.

Under Level 2 wind restrictions, which are put in place when winds exceed 60 mph or wind gusts persistently exceed 60 mph over a period of 15 minutes, only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses will be permitted to cross the bridges. All other vehicles, including those under Level 1 wind restrictions, will be prohibited from crossing the bridges.

If winds exceed 70 mph or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes, the bridges may be closed to all traffic.

In the event of winter weather conditions, such as snow and ice, that make travel over the bridges hazardous, the Authority may close the bridges in consultation with the Rhode Island State Police. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.