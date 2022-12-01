Middletown-based Embrace Home Loans announced today that it has recently opened a branch in East Greenwich.

The East Greenwich branch, which is located at 620 Main Street Unit 1, will be led by Branch Manager Michelle Solomon and the team includes Sales Manager Jonathan Bellemore and Junior Loan Officer Melissa Bjorklund, according to Embrace Home Loans.

The East Greenwich branch plans to add six to eight loan officers over the next several months. “Our goal is to quickly fill the new office to maximum capacity,” Solomon said.

“East Greenwich is a great place to open a new office,” said Bellemore. “It has a rich history and is a vibrant, friendly community, and our new branch is conveniently located near I-95 which allows us to easily meet with potential clients and referral partners throughout Rhode Island, from Westerly to Providence and beyond.”

A grand opening of the East Greenwich office will take place on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Local real estate agents, title agents, and other financial partners will be invited to meet the East Greenwich team and learn more about Embrace and its unique loan programs. Further details will be announced in December.

The East Greenwich office is hiring loan officers, junior loan officers, processors and support staff. To learn more about current openings please visit the company’s careers page or reach out to Michelle Solomon or Jon Bellemore at 401-851-5000. Bellemore may also be reached via email at jbellemore@embracehomeloans.com.