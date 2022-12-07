The Newport County Dinner Club is returning for its 34th year, continuing its mission of making dining out more affordable.

The Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants.

“This year the Newport County Dinner Club is celebrating 34 years. We have over 50 wonderful restaurants waiting for you. Don’t miss out on this fantastic dining opportunity,” Newport County Dinner Club shares on its website.

“Whether you live in the area or plan to be visiting… Newport County Dinner Club is a great value! It’s the perfect gift…and you don’t have to worry about anyone’s size or favorite color! All Restaurants Just 5-15 Minutes from Downtown Newport! Books are valid from December 1st through November 30th”.

Those with the book simply present the card when dining at any participating restaurant and they’ll receive one entree free with the purchase of one entree.

For a complete restaurant list that accepts Newport County Dinner Club or to order, visitNewportCountyDinnerClub.com or you can purchase at Shaw’s, Clement’s, A Market, Conanicut Marine Store, or on the Navy Base at Go Tickets.