Breeze Airways has announced new flights and resumed service between T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in 2023.

From May 17, the airline will offer non-stop service between the two airports twice a week. The new route is part of Breeze Airways’ expansion at PVD, which already offers flights to Charleston, SC; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Service to Charleston and Norfolk will be expanded to seven days a week in 2023.

In addition, the airline will offer one-stop “BreezeThru” service to Orange County, Jacksonville, and Tampa six days a week from March 29, 2023. More route announcements are expected in the coming months as Breeze Airways establishes a base at PVD.

Full Press Release

BREEZE AIRWAYS ANNOUNCES SUMMER SCHEDULE FOR RHODE ISLAND T. F. GREEN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT INCLUDING NONSTOP AND DIRECT SERVICE TO LOS ANGELES

Breeze Airways, today announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. Breeze Airways also announced new direct one-stop “BreezeThru” service between Orange County, CA (SNA) and PVD available six-days-a-week starting March 29, 2023.

Breeze Airways will begin providing non-stop service from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) twice a week starting May 17, 2023. Breeze Airways already offers four destinations from Providence, including service to Charleston, SC; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Raleigh-Durham, NC. Service to Charleston and Norfolk will expand to seven days a week in 2023. The addition of new BreezeThru direct service to Orange County, Tampa, New Orleans, and Jacksonville allows passengers to remain on their aircraft during a brief stop, brings Breeze Airways’ destinations from PVD to a total of eleven.

Routes from Providence (PVD):

Columbus, OH** (returning Wed and Sat, starting March 29);

Orange County, CA** (BreezeThru on Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri, Sat and Sun, starting March 29);

Cincinnati, OH** (Thurs, Sun and Tues, starting March 30, Nice from $59* one way; Nicer from $89*; Nicest from $99*);

Los Angeles, CA** (Wed and Sat, starting May 17);

Tampa, FL** (BreezeThru on Wed, Sat and Tues, starting May 17); and

Jacksonville, FL (BreezeThru on Thurs and Sun, starting May 18).

More route announcements are expected over the coming months as Breeze Airways establishes a base of operations at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, which is expected to bring additional destination announcements and new jobs to the airport in 2023.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Today we’re excited to add more service from Providence as it becomes our newest base in the new year, now with eleven nonstop and BreezeThru destinations.”

“We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of twelve nonstop and direct routes throughout the nation,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “We’re proud to partner with Breeze Airways to offer additional options for travelers, including a total of at least 30 weekly flights from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport next summer.”

“This is wonderful news for both business and leisure travel to the Ocean State,” said Governor Dan McKee. “New connections to the west coast and cities across the United States are a foundation of our Rhode Island 2030 plan to boost our state’s tourism and hospitality economy.”

“When we invested federal resources in extending the runway and made other key upgrades to the airport, the goal was more routes, more tourism, more opportunities for economic growth, and increased connections between Rhode Island and West Coast destinations,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. “It’s good to see federal investments in our state’s airport infrastructure paying real dividends in terms of job creation and our tourism economy.”

“More flight options means more visitors, and more jobs for Rhode Island,” said Rhode Island House Speaker Joe Shekarchi. “Our General Assembly’s wise investments in state tourism marketing are already paying dividends for our state’s economy, supporting both new and existing jobs throughout Rhode Island.”

“Enhancing Rhode Island’s travel and hospitality economy has been a major priority for the Rhode Island Senate,” said Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. “We are extremely proud of the Senate’s role in bolstering our tourism economy and appreciate our partnership with Breeze Airways to create new jobs and new destinations for the traveling public.”

“The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is honored to partner with Breeze Airways and Rhode Island’s leadership, all of whom have worked tirelessly to help ensure that Rhode Island’s airports remain a vital economic driver for the state,” said Rhode Island Airport Corporation Board Chairman Jonathan Savage.

Breeze’s updated summer schedule includes increased frequencies of popular flights to and from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport, including daily service to Charleston (CHS), and Norfolk (ORF). Service to these cities has grown from four-times a week service when it began 2021. PVD service to Pittsburgh (PIT) will also increase to four times a week in 2023.Fares on the new nonstop route to Cincinnati, starting on March 30, 2023 start from $59* one-way, if purchased by December 13, 2022, for travel by September 5, 2023. Breeze Airways will also launch twice a week service to Columbus (CMH) starting on March 29, 2023. All destinations are currently available for purchase at https://www.flybreeze.com

As was previously announced, beginning on February 17, 2023, Breeze Airways will offer twice-a-week service every Monday and Friday to Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU), including the option of “Breeze Thru” service to New Orleans, LA (MSY) via RDU just before Mardi Gras. “Breeze Thru” service to MSY expands to daily options via Charleston or Raleigh-Durham starting on March 1, 2023.

*Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Promotion must be purchased by December 13, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) for travel by September 5, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

** Routes operated with Airbus A220 aircraft with First Class seating available

About Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport: A convenient and low-cost gateway to New England, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) has a large catchment area with 7.5 million residents within 90 minutes of the airport. It attracts passengers from nearby Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut. PVD is located just outside of Providence, Rhode Island. Well known for ease of traveler access, affordable parking, and faster security lines, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport was named as one of USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Best Small Airports” for 2021, “Top Three” in Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best 2021” Awards and was most recently named 5th “Best Airport” in the U.S. in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. With three Top 5 rankings in 2021, Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport has now earned the distinction of being the only airport in the Northeast to receive honors from all three major travel publications.

About Breeze Airways: Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers 119 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 20 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.