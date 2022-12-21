The Boat House Restaurant and Tiverton Police Department held a successful toy drive for local children this holiday season, collecting hundreds of toys through the annual Operation Blue Santa event.

On December 13th, the Boat House hosted a special event for guests who brought in a new, unwrapped toy, with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

Nearly 75 guests attended the event, and hundreds of toys were collected, including $200 worth of toys donated by the Boat House. This is the second year that the Boat House has participated in Operation Blue Santa.

A sampling of the toys collected at the Boat House restaurant during the Tiverton Police Department’s annual Operation Blue Santa toy drive.



In addition to the toy drive, the Boat House’s parent company, Newport Restaurant Group, is currently running its annual gift card fundraiser, donating $2.00 from every gift card order to local food banks and area non-profits dedicated to providing a sustainable and local food supply for those in need.

“We understand that the needs within our community grow exponentially during the holidays,” said Louis Capodilupo, General Manager of the Boat House. “We are so pleased to partner with the Tiverton Police Department on this initiative once again, and hope that the gifts collected will make a joyful impact on the kids in our community.”