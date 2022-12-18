Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.

The highest performing stock on the list returned -2.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#4. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

– Last week price change: -6.1% (-$6.20)

– Market cap: $125.4 billion

– Headquarters: Woonsocket

– Sector: Health Care Services

#3. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

– Last week price change: -3.7% (-$1.49)

– Market cap: $18.9 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Regional Banks

#2. Hasbro (HAS)

– Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.63)

– Market cap: $8.0 billion

– Headquarters: Pawtucket

– Sector: Leisure Products

#1. Textron (TXT)

– Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.71)

– Market cap: $14.6 billion

– Headquarters: Providence

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense