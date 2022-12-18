Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
The highest performing stock on the list returned -2.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
Stacker
#4. CVS Health Corp. (CVS)
– Last week price change: -6.1% (-$6.20)
– Market cap: $125.4 billion
– Headquarters: Woonsocket
– Sector: Health Care Services
Stacker
#3. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
– Last week price change: -3.7% (-$1.49)
– Market cap: $18.9 billion
– Headquarters: Providence
– Sector: Regional Banks
Stacker
#2. Hasbro (HAS)
– Last week price change: -2.7% (-$1.63)
– Market cap: $8.0 billion
– Headquarters: Pawtucket
– Sector: Leisure Products
Stacker
#1. Textron (TXT)
– Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.71)
– Market cap: $14.6 billion
– Headquarters: Providence
– Sector: Aerospace & Defense