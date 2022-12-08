Photo by Sarah McClutchy

Another Beech Tree has fallen victim to Beech Leaf Disease in the City of Newport. The latest is one of the Beech trees in front of Redwood Library.

“The Beech Tree disease did end its long life,” Patricia Barry Pettit, Chief Communications Officer, for Redwood Library tells What’sUpNewp. “The good news is that the remaining tree to the left of the entrance gate, which is older, thankfully is still with us and has been part of a cloning process with the Newport Tree Conservancy…with some successful results thus far.”

Photo by Sarah McClutchy

