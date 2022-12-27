Meet your new best friend, Bam Bam – this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bam Bam is a 2-year-old male mixed breed.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bam Bam;

Here comes Bam Bam! This goofy, handsome boy is about two years and ten months old. His smile will catch your heart in a second and his personality will seal the deal. Bam Bam enjoys going for walks and getting to play as well! He has no experience with cats. He has previously lived with other dogs and would happily do it again in the next home. He also enjoys the company of sturdy, savvy kids as well. If you think this lovebug is the man for you, come by the Adoption Center in Middletown or give us a call anytime!

If you’d like to meet Bam Bam, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.