Meet your new best friend, Meredith– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Meredith is a 2-year-old female Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Meredith;

Welcome to season 573 of ‘The Bachelorette in Purr-adise,’ where Meredith, a 2-year-old aspiring drama queen, describes her “dream man” as someone who is confident, but not too confident, is ready to settle down and find love. Admittedly she is a bit sassy and independent; however, as a companion, Meredith describes herself as loyal, spirited, and supportive and shows love through well-earned snuggles and pets. A native of Rhode Island, Meredith is not your basic girl next door – she is very adventurous in life and in appetite. In a recent interview with What’s Up Newp, Meredith explained that all she truly wants is to settle down with a real cat guy – one that will treat her with respect and know that life may not always be easy, but one that will support her through life’s ups & downs. When she’s not cuddling and napping, Meredith loves a little playtime and is passionate about exploring all her new world will have to offer. She is hoping that her new world consists of an adult home, preferably with a lucky guy or two and plenty of yummy kitty treats. Meredith has her rose ready for the selection ceremony as another extraordinary season of “The Bachelorette in Purr-adise” continues. Ready to throw your bachelor hat into the ring? Visit www.potterleague.org, give us a call at 401-846-8276, or better yet, come by our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI, to win Meredith’s heart today.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.