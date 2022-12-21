Introducing Leo, the most magical feline friend you’ll ever meet! This 7-year-old Domestic Shorthair is the Adoptable Cat of the Week, brought to you by the Potter League for Animals.

Leo. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

Leo is a true delight, with a heart full of love and affection. He has a playful side, too, and loves nothing more than batting around your hair with his paws or kneading biscuits on your back. He’s always there to keep an eye on you and make sure you’re ready to show him some love.

Currently receiving medical treatment, Leo is ready to show you that he’s worth it. If you’re ready to adopt a new best friend, be sure to check out the Potter League for Animals’ website to see all of their current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals. You never know, you might just find your own little bit of magic in Leo.