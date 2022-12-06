Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $50,000 winning ticket, which was sold at Neon Marketplace in Middletown, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 06-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball was 07.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000. Had the winner purchased the Power Play feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 4, the Power Play number for that draw, to win $200,000.

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was purchased from this same Lottery Retailer for the November 8, 2022, Mega Millions drawing, according to Rhode Island Lottery.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $100 million.

Tonight’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $354 million.