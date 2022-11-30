A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon and evening when a fast-moving storm is expected to impact the area. Residents of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts can expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible power outages. Winds may gust as high as 55 MPH.

Read the text of the National Weather Service Advisory below:

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. A few gusts up to 55 mph are possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...Strongest of these winds will occur between 3 and 10 pm this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.