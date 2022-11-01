Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

66 Girard Avenue #423 sold for $320,000 on October 28. This 1,212 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $320,000.

7 Bliss Road sold for $1,175,000 on October 27. This 3,426 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

22 Stockholm Street #1 sold for $300,000 on October 27. This 560 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

69 Carroll Avenue sold for $900,000 on October 26. This 2,072 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

17 Vernon Avenue sold for $960,000 on October 26. This 5,587 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $999,999.

Middletown

3 Paul Avenue sold for $589,000 on October 25. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $589,000.

132 Briarwood Avenue sold for $2,980,000 on October 26. This 4,696 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,995,000.

9 Stimpson Street sold for $1,750,000 on October 24. This 2,982 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,250,000.

Portsmouth

38 Ferreira Avenue sold for $820,000 on October 28. This 2,693 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $820,000.

56 Pine Tree Road sold for $527,535 on October 28. This 1,728 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $535,000.

90 Tallman Avenue sold for $425,000 on October 25. This 1,368 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $389,900.

Jamestown

104 Steamboat Street sold for $640,000 on October 28. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.

138 Narragansett Avenue #11 sold for $652,900 on October 25. This 1,070 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $695,000.

44 Whittier Road sold for $1,845,500 on October 24. This 2,050 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,950,000.

Tiverton

35 Craig Avenue sold for $699,900 on October 28. This 1,852 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

33 Poinsetta Way sold for $365,000 on October 26. This 1,420 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $359,900.

197 Judson Street sold for $370,000 on October 24. This 1,134 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $385,000.

693 Crandall Road sold for $580,000 on October 25. This 3,030 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $575,000.

Little Compton