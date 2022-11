Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

1 Sharon Court sold for $1,300,000 on November 8. This 1,924 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,350,000.

5 Casey Court sold for $951,000 on November 7. This 1,160 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $920,000.

Middletown

40 Squantum Drive sold for $462,000 on November 10. This 1,496 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $459,000.

Portsmouth

25 Cottage Avenue sold for $260,000 on November 10. This 610 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $289,000.

75 Cedar Avenue sold for $365,000 on November 10. This 1,097 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 baths. This 1,097 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

27 Yawl Avenue sold for $1,031,750 on November 10. This 2,391 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

Tiverton

41 Mathias Avenue sold for $300,000 on November 10. This 2,148 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $349,900.

439 Main Road sold for $251,000 on November 8. This 2,072 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $250,000.

19 Winterberry Drive sold for $595,000 on November 8. This $2,060 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,900.

Little Compton

2 Peckham Road sold for $500,000 on November 10. This 944 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $524,900.

30 Rockbridge Drive sold for $5,000,000 on November 9. This 3,738 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $5,950,000.

10 Big Drum Road sold for $1,200,000 on November 7. This 3,573 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,095,000.