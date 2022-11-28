Tyler Bernadyn



Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know how much equity you have in your home, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached property valuations to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Newport

35 Earl Avenue sold for $778,000 on November 23. This 2,168 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

25 Young Street sold for $780,000 on November 23. This 3,618 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $890,000.

21 Young Street sold for $690,000 on November 23. This 921 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $875,000.

37 Thurston Avenue sold for $725,000 on November 23. This 2,080 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $725,000.

Middletown

384 Valley Road sold for $480,000 on November 22. This 2,048 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $480,000.

Portsmouth

266 Dexter Street sold for $266,000 on November 22. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $289,000.

2014 East Main Road sold for $675,000 on November 21. This 2,948 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

Jamestown

47 Ocean Avenue sold for $1,007,500 on November 21. This 834 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $975,000.

Tiverton

29 Blaisdell Avenue sold for $300,000 on November 23. This 2,317 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $299,000.

5 West Avenue sold for $750,000 on November 23. This 2,686 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.