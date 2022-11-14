The Philadelphia Experiment Live At Newport Jazz Out This Week. Photo provided by Newport Festivals Foundation

Today the Newport Jazz Festival announces the release of The Philadelphia Experiment Live at Newport Jazz. Captured live at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival in their 5th ever performance, The Philadelphia Experiment celebrates a collaborative project featuring bassist Christian McBride, drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, pianist Uri Caine and, in this performance, DJ Logic. Newport Festival Foundation members will have access to the album presale beginning today.

Public on-sale will take place at 12PM ET on Nov 16th via https://shop.newportfestivals.org.

Strictly limited to 1,900 units, this premium double 180-gram vinyl-only edition was pressed at RTI and features a double-pocket gatefold jacket printed and assembled by the prestigious Stoughton Printing. 100% made in the USA. All proceeds benefit the Newport Festival Foundation.

The Newport Festival Foundation (NFF) is a non-profit organization. Thanks to the support of Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NFF continues to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 180 grants to music education programs in over 33 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals, created by George Wein in 1954 and 1959 respectively, are some of the longest running music festivals in history. Newport Jazz has been home to legendary performances by Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, and Herbie Hancock while Newport Folk has had its stages graced by its co-founder Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan. Widely considered two of the most treasured cultural institutions in American history, they are known for their once-in-a-lifetime collaborations and more for what’s not announced than what is. For over sixty years, the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals have shown that music has the ability to positively impact the communities and lives it touches

