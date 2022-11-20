Over three thousand beer lovers filled the Rainmaker Expo Center at Foxwoods Casino Saturday, November 19 where “Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle of the Brews” was held. The event kicked off the holiday season at the popular casino, with Connecticut’s Juice Box Band blasting out the hits.

Several Rhode Island breweries served up samples and more, alongside dozens of others from around the region. We enjoyed several from the locals including the rich seasonal Autocrat Coffee Milk Stout at the Narragansett Brewery table and Whaler’s Drift, a refreshing cucumber-lime seltzer from Whaler’s Brewery in Wakefield.

We also tasted the light amber Canal Street from Westerly’s Grey Sail, a light Kolsch-style ale, as well as the Derivative Citra, a single-hopped IPA from Warwick’s Proclamation Ale. The range of styles offered by these breweries served was a reminder of the great variety Rhode Island breweries provide.

There were numerous highlights from other breweries, including many from around New England. My favorite of the afternoon was a hoppy Double IPA from Connecticut’s New England Brewery, known as Dubble Fuzzy. IPA fans also enjoyed New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA, coming in at 9.5 ABV. The event featured numerous hard ciders, seltzers, and fusion beverages like Twelve 5’s Rebel Hard Coffee in flavors like Egg Nog, Peppermint Mocha, and Cinnamon Sugar Cookie. A lot to choose from!

Up next at Foxwoods:

Ring in the holiday season with another festive beer-related event in December, the “12 Bars of Christmas.” The pub crawl returns to the casino on December 8, where guests 21 and over can enjoy festive drink specials and reindeer games at 12 of Foxwoods’ most iconic bars. For more information, visit foxwoods.com/holidays.

2022 Foxwoods Beerfest (Photo: Ken Abrams)

