Providence, RI – Due to an illness in the touring party, Ray LaMontagne is postponing his concert at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 as part of the fall MONOVISION tour. All tickets purchased for these original dates will be honored at the new rescheduled date, which will be announced very soon.

For more information about Ray LaMontagne and the MONOVISION tour, please visit www.raylamontagne.com. More from What'sUpNewp Join What’sUpNewp’s new subscriber and supporter chat A private space for us to converse and connect WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Seth Magaziner, candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2 Seth Magaziner, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island Congressional District 2, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, November 1 at 12:30 pm. Letter To The Editor: Support Mark Aramli for Newport City Council At-Large By Russell Carlone, Retired- Newport Police Department Letter To The Editor: Oppose “Regionalization” proposal for Newport By Penelope Billington Hunt, Newport resident Taylor Swift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to Gillette Stadium in May Public on-sale will be at 10AM local venue time on November 18, 2022 Load more posts Loading... Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again. What's Up Podcast