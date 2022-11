Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Providence, Rhode Island on Petfinder.

Petfinder

Patrick

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Scrappy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cade – New England Area

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Golden Retriever, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gracie Gracious

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Basset Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rocket

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Forrest

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bullwinkle

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunshine

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Terrier

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

PEGGY JEAN

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Beagle

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ASPEN

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Declan

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dash

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Donovan

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ladybug- Full of joy, life and a few tricks (MA)

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yelena

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yasmin

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yolanda

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mila

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Rhodesian Ridgeback (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maizee

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Charley

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua, Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Felix

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua, Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gimlet

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua, Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Freddie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Filip

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Journey

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Terrier, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hudson

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Black Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gravy

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Shepherd, American Bulldog (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Biscuit

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Shepherd, American Bulldog (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tucker

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Artie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Husky (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roxy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rico

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hannah

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oliver

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beamer

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pointer, Dalmatian (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hunter

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pointer, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OPHELIA

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ferris

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Shepherd, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sloan

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Shepherd, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cameron

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Shepherd, Hound (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fernando

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fyodor

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fergie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ferdinand

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Franco

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patch Perro

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Hound

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Benny Sawmill

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Rat Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joon Sawmill

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Rat Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

JOEY

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Terrier, Miniature Schnauzer (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dos Perra

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Hound

– Read more on Petfinder