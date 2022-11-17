As part of People’s Credit Union’s year-long centennial celebration, People’s Credit Union announced today that it will be creating a Centennial Time Capsule to commemorate its milestone of serving the community for over 100 years.

The time capsule is slated to be sealed in January of 2023.

People’s Credit Union is inviting the community to be a part of this history by contributing items to the capsule and will be collecting items through December 31, 2022. Objects donated should represent a snapshot of what you love about either People’s Credit Union or the community you live in, for future generations to discover. Suggested items could include photos, promotional items, invitations, local menus, newspaper clippings, advertisements, coins, recipes, or even personal messages. Length, width, and height limitations for contents will be considered, but items should not be wider than twelve inches and should not include hair, rubber, wool, food items, plants, or other living things. Items submitted will not be returned. Once the item is donated, the Centennial Committee will decide which items will be included in the time capsule. To submit an item, drop it off at any branch location where submission forms will be available.