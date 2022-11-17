As part of People’s Credit Union’s year-long centennial celebration, People’s Credit Union announced today that it will be creating a Centennial Time Capsule to commemorate its milestone of serving the community for over 100 years.

The time capsule is slated to be sealed in January of 2023.

People’s Credit Union is inviting the community to be a part of this history by contributing items to the capsule and will be collecting items through December 31, 2022. Objects donated should represent a snapshot of what you love about either People’s Credit Union or the community you live in, for future generations to discover. Suggested items could include photos, promotional items, invitations, local menus, newspaper clippings, advertisements, coins, recipes, or even personal messages. Length, width, and height limitations for contents will be considered, but items should not be wider than twelve inches and should not include hair, rubber, wool, food items, plants, or other living things. Items submitted will not be returned. Once the item is donated, the Centennial Committee will decide which items will be included in the time capsule. To submit an item, drop it off at any branch location where submission forms will be available.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.