Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

People’s Credit Union is holding a community winter coat drive in partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLKCC) from now until Monday, November 21st.

The credit union is accepting new or slightly used cold-weather coats and accessories for adults and children to be distributed to families in need.

Items can be placed in the collection bins at all six of People’s branch locations in Bristol, Newport, North Kingstown, Middletown, Portsmouth, and Wakefield.

“As the cold weather starts to set in, many individuals, families, and especially children, don’t have the resources or access to appropriate winter garments to get them through the winter. The coat drive is just one way that People’s Credit Union, with the help of the MLKCC, can make life a little easier for those in need for the winter season,” stated Courtney Hunter, Marketing Manager People’s Credit Union. “We encourage generous community donations to assist our neighbors in need,” she added. 

Heather Strout, Executive Director of the MLKCC, expressed gratitude for the credit union’s efforts. “We are so grateful to People’s Credit Union and their members for caring so deeply for our community. Providing warm clothing to the most vulnerable members of our community is just one of many ways that People’s Credit Union gives back. With winter weather quickly approaching, the need is great. These donations are appreciated.” 

