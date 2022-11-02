Sheila A. Ruggeri, age 69, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 30, 2022 in Rhode Island Hospital.

Sheila was born and raised in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Armando and Helen (Zagaglia) Ruggeri. She was the founder and former owner of Dinapoli Pizza in Newport.

Sheila is survived by her children; Michael Toppa, of Tiverton, RI, George Toppa, of IN, Sheila Toppa, of IN, her brothers; Michael Ruggeri and Richard Ruggeri, her grandchildren; Daniel, Mikaela, Terrell, Kyle, Ricky, and Ashton, her stepfather, Jim Goff, and her dear friend Sharon Peckham.