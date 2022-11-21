Rev. Deacon John E. Croy

Born in Dayton, Ohio first child of the late Theodore W. Croy and Katherine (Bell) Croy in the year 1936 and died in Providence, RI on November 18, 2022.

Deacon John was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in 1958 where he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering. He worked as an engineer for NCR, Burroughs, ITT, RCA, Honeywell, and General Electric in design and development of digital circuitry and computer systems. Upon retirement he applied for and was accepted in the Providence Diocesan program for formation as a Permanent Deacon of the Roman Catholic Church and was ordained in 2002. He earned a MA degree from Providence College in 2003 and served as deacon assistant to the pastor of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown, RI.

Deacon John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marianna E. Croy, his daughters, Madeline T. Izzo of Pittsburgh, PA and Catherine M. Smith of Marlborough, MA, his sons, Theodore W. Croy of Newport, RI, John C. Croy of Middletown, RI and Frederick M. Croy “Reggie” of Wakefield, RI, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was the brother of the late Charles T. Croy and Judy Hendricks.

Visitation will be held in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 10:00am to 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will take place in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory should be made to St. Lucy’s Building Fund, 909 West Main Road, Middletown, RI, 02842.