Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953.

He served in the Navy during both WWII and the Korean War. After studying engineering at the University of Rhode Island, he began his career with Honeywell in Boston where he worked for 14 years. He and his family moved to Barrington, Rhode Island in 1967 where he started his own business designing commercial temperature control systems. In 2006 he and Mary Jane moved to Danielson, CT to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He last resided at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol, RI.

Charlie was well known for his sense of humor and his breadth of knowledge. He enjoyed golf and was always willing to lend a hand and share advice with all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed, but we are comforted knowing he is with the Lord, and with his wife and predeceased children.

Charles is survived by his children, Charles McLeish III and wife Nadine, Andrew McLeish and wife Lorraine, his brother, Herb McLeish and wife Lorraine and his grandchildren, Erin Auten, Joseph Mullock, Cameron Daniel, Shaun Mullock, Bradford McLeish, and Meg McLeish and his sister-in-law Cathy Plamondon. He will also be missed by his 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane McLeish, his children, David McLeish, and Mary Ann McLeish, and his brother, James McLeish.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.