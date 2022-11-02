Amy Louise (Boocock) Gaines, 67, of Portsmouth, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Newport Hospital from brain cancer. She was the wife of Alan J. Gaines and the mother of Lee V. Gaines.



Born in Fall River, Mass., Amy was the daughter of the late Harry and Marion (Thurber) Boocock. Amy grew up in the Island Park neighborhood of Portsmouth, and she lived nearly her entire life on Aquidneck Island. Amy and her husband, Alan, owned and operated A&A Gaines Antiques for more than 40 years. In addition to owning a small business, Amy was also an artist, with a special interest and talent in photography. She loved taking pictures of sunsets, flowers, and the ocean. An avid swimmer for much of her life, Amy twice swam the length of the Newport Bridge during the Save the Bay fundraiser. In recent years, she enjoyed taking long walks around Sachuest Point.



Amy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and a best friend to many. She was known for her sense of humor, her distinctive laugh, her quick wit, and blunt authenticity. She was exceedingly compassionate and pragmatic, and she loved to help solve problems for her friends and family. Amy was also an animal lover and a caregiver to many cats during her lifetime.



Amy was preceded in death by her brother, Harry David Boocock. She is survived by her husband Alan of Portsmouth, daughter Lee of Indianapolis, Ind., her sister Janet Cooper and brother-in-law Walter Cooper of Jamestown, sister-in-law Ridley Boocock of Kingston, nieces Sarah Cunningham of St. Louis, Mo. and Elizabeth Dobkowski of Beverly, Mass., and nephew Jacob Cooper of Minneapolis, Minn.



The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the American Brain Tumor Association in Amy’s honor at ABTA.org.