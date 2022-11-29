Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s: ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER
- Applebee’s: Carside To-Go Specialist
- Atlantic Beach Hospitality: Maintenance Technician
- AutoZone is Hiring! 16+
- Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY**
- Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist
- Bilkins: Registered Nurse (RN)
- Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus
- Brick Alley Pub: Kitchen Team & Front of House
- BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
- Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist
- Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
- Chili’s: To Go
- City of Newport: Clerical Accounting Entry-level jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- Delphi-US: Bookkeeper (Part-Time)
- DOCS Health: Dentist – RHRP
- Domino’s Franchise: Assistant Manager(03951)
- Epsilon Systems: Intermediate Configuration Management Specialist
- FoodLove Market: CATERING COORDINATOR
- Furry Fellas Pet Service: Newport RI Pet Care Professional
- Gavin de Becker & Associates: Security Specialist – Newport, RI
- Imagine One Technology: Help Desk Technicians
- Indus Technology: Financial Analyst
- KFC: KFC General Manager
- KVH Industries: Field Service Coordinator
- Lifespan: Unit Secretary
- Looking Upwards: Residential Director
- Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
- Motel 6: Hotel /Motel Over Night Desk Clerk
- Navy Exchange Service Command: SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE
- Navy Federal Credit Union: Member Service Representative (Full-Time) – Newport
- Newport Hotel Group: Hotel Reservations Agent
- Newport Mental Health: Human Resources Business Partner
- Newport Tokyo House: Waiter/Server
- People’s Credit Union: Member Service Representative I – Part Time & Full Time
- Pelham Court Hotel: Housekeeper
- Planet Fitness: Overnight Custodian
- Premium Retail Services: Merchandiser Needed (part-time)
- Randstad: patient service representative
- SAIC: Systems Integration Analyst
- Santander Holdings: Part Time Teller, Newport, Rhode Island
- Spring Street Studio: Architect / Architectural Designer
- Staffworks Group: Mason/Bricklayer
- Starbucks: barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
- Susse Chalet: Housekeeper $500 Sign on Bonus
- Taco Bell: Hourly Assistant Manager
- The Home Depot: Cashier
- The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR
- Toast: Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
- Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
- Veolia: Maintenance Technician
- Visionworks: Optometrist – RI, Middletown – 1194 – FT/PT AOD (PC)
- Walgreens: Customer Service Associate
- Windward Boats: Marine / Boat Dealer Service Manager Oahu Hawaii
- Wyndham Destinations: Tech, Maintenance II – Long Wharf – Newport