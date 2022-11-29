jobs available in Newport, RI

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s: ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER
  2. Applebee’s: Carside To-Go Specialist
  3. Atlantic Beach Hospitality: Maintenance Technician
  4. AutoZone is Hiring! 16+ 
  5. Bar ‘Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY**
  6. Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist
  7. Bilkins: Registered Nurse (RN)
  8. Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus
  9. Brick Alley Pub: Kitchen Team & Front of House
  10. BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
  11. Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist
  12. Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR
  13. Chili’s: To Go
  14. City of Newport: Clerical Accounting Entry-level jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
  15. Delphi-US: Bookkeeper (Part-Time)
  16. DOCS Health: Dentist – RHRP
  17. Domino’s Franchise: Assistant Manager(03951)
  18. Epsilon Systems: Intermediate Configuration Management Specialist
  19. FoodLove Market: CATERING COORDINATOR
  20. Furry Fellas Pet Service: Newport RI Pet Care Professional
  21. Gavin de Becker & Associates: Security Specialist – Newport, RI
  22. Imagine One Technology: Help Desk Technicians
  23. Indus Technology: Financial Analyst
  24. KFC: KFC General Manager
  25. KVH Industries: Field Service Coordinator
  26. Lifespan: Unit Secretary
  27. Looking Upwards: Residential Director
  28. Middletown Family Dental: Front Desk Coordinator
  29. Motel 6: Hotel /Motel Over Night Desk Clerk
  30. Navy Exchange Service Command: SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE
  31. Navy Federal Credit Union: Member Service Representative (Full-Time) – Newport
  32. Newport Hotel Group: Hotel Reservations Agent
  33. Newport Mental Health: Human Resources Business Partner
  34. Newport Tokyo House: Waiter/Server
  35. People’s Credit Union: Member Service Representative I – Part Time & Full Time
  36. Pelham Court Hotel: Housekeeper
  37. Planet Fitness: Overnight Custodian
  38. Premium Retail Services: Merchandiser Needed (part-time)
  39. Randstad: patient service representative
  40. SAIC: Systems Integration Analyst
  41. Santander Holdings: Part Time Teller, Newport, Rhode Island
  42. Spring Street Studio: Architect / Architectural Designer
  43. Staffworks Group: Mason/Bricklayer
  44. Starbucks: barista – Store# 07599, AQUIDNECK CENTRE
  45. Susse Chalet: Housekeeper $500 Sign on Bonus
  46. Taco Bell: Hourly Assistant Manager
  47. The Home Depot: Cashier
  48. The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR
  49. Toast: Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
  50. Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
  51. Veolia: Maintenance Technician
  52. Visionworks: Optometrist – RI, Middletown – 1194 – FT/PT AOD (PC)
  53. Walgreens: Customer Service Associate
  54. Windward Boats: Marine / Boat Dealer Service Manager Oahu Hawaii
  55. Wyndham Destinations: Tech, Maintenance II – Long Wharf – Newport

