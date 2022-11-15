Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
22 Bowen’s: GENERAL MANAGER **$90K-$110K/YEAR** @ 22 BOWEN’S
4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)
All About Home Care: Operations Manager-Home Care Agency
Allison Barbera Beauty: Administrative Assistant
American Management Services: Business Development Manager (Base + Commission)
Americas Staffing Partner: Medical Clerk
Aquidneck Land Trust: Communications Director
Aquidneck Pediatrics: Pediatric Medical Assistant – Float
Aquidneck Pizzeria: Delivery Driver
BankNewport: Business and Commercial Lending Officer
Bar Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO
Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist
Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus
Boys and Girls Clubs Newport: Kids Clubhouse Childcare Director
Brahmin: Sales Associate
Bristol County Eye Care: Optical Technician
Broden Millworks: Millwork/Woodshop Assistant
Brookline Bancorp: Teller – Newport, RI
BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist (Part Time)
Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN
Chartwells K12: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)
Chipotle: PM CLOSING SHIFT
City of Newport: Clerical Accounting Entry-level jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate
Davidson Hospitality Group: Banquet Manager- Newport Harbor Island Resort
Domino’s Franchise: Assistant Manager(03951)
East Side Enterprise: Cashier
EBCAP: Family Advocate, Safety Net/LIHEAP $1,000 Sign-on Bonus
Famous Footwear: Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
Fetch: Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
Grand Islander: Receptionist
Healthcare Services Group: Housekeeper
Homewood Suites: Hotel Houseperson/Maintenance
Imagine One: Cybersecurity Analysts
JoS.A.Bank: Retail Sales Associate Part Time
KFC: KFC General Manager
Knight Life Security: Valet Parking Attendant
Leidos: Material Handler
Life Inc: Direct Support Professional (DSP)
Lifespan: Environmental Svcs Aide
MAS Medical Staffing: Caregiver (CG) / Homemaker (HM) – Home Care -$17.00-$20.00 – Newport County Rhode Island
McLaughlin Research Corp: SAFETY and OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SPECIALIST-GM
Navy Exchange Service Command: MAINTENANCE WORKER 7 – $1000 Recruitment Incentive
New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court: Assistant Pastry Chef
Newport Animal Hospital: Boarding Manager
Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits
Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager
Newport Public Schools: Director of Facilities for Newport Public Schools
Ninety Nine Restaurant: Service Team
OceanCliff: Banquet Chef
Ocean State Job Lot: Retail Ad Coordinator
People’s Credit Union: Helpdesk Technician
Point Wine & Spirits: Sales Associate
Prime Communications: Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T
Rite-Solutions: Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) & Remediation Technician
Robert Half: Mailroom Assistant
Safe Harbor Marinas: Accounting Specialist
Salve Regina University: Athletic Trainer (Part-Time, Temporary) – Salve Regina University
Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Middletown, Rhode Island
Serco North America: Logistics Analyst – Newport, RI
Sonalysts: Submarine Operations Analyst
St. Michael’s Country Day School: Assistant Teacher in Early Childhood Program
Stop & Shop: Part Time Sales Associate
T-Mobile: Mobile Associate Retail Sales
Taco Bell: Assistant General Manager
TCI: Radio Room Electrical / Electronic Technicians
The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Hotel Maintenance
The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
The Mooring: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ THE MOORING
The N2 Company: Advertising Agent
TJ Maxx: TJ Maxx Hiring Event
Town Fair Tire: Automotive Tire Technician
Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)
University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
US Naval Sea Systems Command: TECHNICIAN
US Non-DOD And Other Support: TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT (PERSONAL PROPERTY COUNSELOR)
Vaco: Bank Teller
Veolia: Wastewater Operator
Village House Nursing & Rehab: Dietary Aide
Visionworks: Optometrist – RI, Middletown – 1194 – FT/PT AOD (PC)