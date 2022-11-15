hiring newport ri

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

22 Bowen’s: GENERAL MANAGER **$90K-$110K/YEAR** @ 22 BOWEN’S 

4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)

All About Home Care: Operations Manager-Home Care Agency

Allison Barbera Beauty: Administrative Assistant

American Management Services: Business Development Manager (Base + Commission)

Americas Staffing Partner: Medical Clerk

Aquidneck Land Trust: Communications Director

Aquidneck Pediatrics: Pediatric Medical Assistant – Float

Aquidneck Pizzeria: Delivery Driver

BankNewport: Business and Commercial Lending Officer

Bar Cino: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR, AM AVAILABILITY** – @ BAR ‘CINO 

Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist

Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus

Boys and Girls Clubs Newport: Kids Clubhouse Childcare Director

Brahmin: Sales Associate

Bristol County Eye Care: Optical Technician

Broden Millworks: Millwork/Woodshop Assistant

Brookline Bancorp: Teller – Newport, RI

BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)

Butterfly Effects: Child Interventionist (Part Time)

Castle Hill Inn: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ CASTLE HILL INN 

Chartwells K12: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)

Chipotle: PM CLOSING SHIFT

City of Newport: Clerical Accounting Entry-level jobs, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer

Cumberland Farms: Retail Sales Associate

Davidson Hospitality Group: Banquet Manager- Newport Harbor Island Resort

Domino’s Franchise: Assistant Manager(03951)

East Side Enterprise: Cashier

EBCAP: Family Advocate, Safety Net/LIHEAP $1,000 Sign-on Bonus

Famous Footwear: Part-Time Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear

Fetch: Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider

Grand Islander: Receptionist

Healthcare Services Group: Housekeeper

Homewood Suites: Hotel Houseperson/Maintenance

Imagine One: Cybersecurity Analysts

JoS.A.Bank: Retail Sales Associate Part Time

KBR: Instructional Designer

KFC: KFC General Manager

Knight Life Security: Valet Parking Attendant

Leidos: Material Handler

Life Inc: Direct Support Professional (DSP)

Lifespan: Environmental Svcs Aide

MAS Medical Staffing: Caregiver (CG) / Homemaker (HM) – Home Care -$17.00-$20.00 – Newport County Rhode Island

McLaughlin Research Corp: SAFETY and OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH SPECIALIST-GM

Navy Exchange Service Command: MAINTENANCE WORKER 7 – $1000 Recruitment Incentive

New York Yacht Club – Harbour Court: Assistant Pastry Chef

Newport Animal Hospital: Boarding Manager

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Room Attendant- $20/hr Starting + Benefits

Newport Hotel Group: Training and Recruitment Manager

Newport Public Schools: Director of Facilities for Newport Public Schools

Ninety Nine Restaurant: Service Team

OceanCliff: Banquet Chef

Ocean State Job Lot: Retail Ad Coordinator

People’s Credit Union: Helpdesk Technician

Point Wine & Spirits: Sales Associate

Prime Communications: Retail Sales Consultant – AT&T

Rite-Solutions: Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) & Remediation Technician

Robert Half: Mailroom Assistant

Safe Harbor Marinas: Accounting Specialist

Salve Regina University: Athletic Trainer (Part-Time, Temporary) – Salve Regina University

Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Middletown, Rhode Island

Serco North America: Logistics Analyst – Newport, RI

Sonalysts: Submarine Operations Analyst

St. Michael’s Country Day School: Assistant Teacher in Early Childhood Program

Stop & Shop: Part Time Sales Associate

T-Mobile: Mobile Associate Retail Sales

Taco Bell: Assistant General Manager

TCI: Radio Room Electrical / Electronic Technicians

The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Hotel Maintenance

The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent

The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker

The Mooring: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ THE MOORING 

The N2 Company: Advertising Agent

TJ Maxx: TJ Maxx Hiring Event

Town Fair Tire: Automotive Tire Technician

Town of Middletown: Accounting Manager, Deputy Finance Director, Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant

Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)

University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist

US Naval Sea Systems Command: TECHNICIAN

US Non-DOD And Other Support: TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT (PERSONAL PROPERTY COUNSELOR)

Vaco: Bank Teller

Veolia: Wastewater Operator

Village House Nursing & Rehab: Dietary Aide

Visionworks: Optometrist – RI, Middletown – 1194 – FT/PT AOD (PC)

