Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Able Associates: Housekeeper
American Cruise Lines: Cruise Director
Applebee’s: Server
Audrain Automobile Museum: Sales Associate (Full-time, Newport, RI)
AutoZone: Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)
Balfour Beatty: Residential Maintenance Technician- Entry Level
BankNewport: Teller Operations Supervisor
Bar ‘Cino: BARTENDER @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT
Barnes & Noble: Cafe Manager
Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist
Berkshire Bank: Assistant Financial Center Manager
Blenheim Newport: HHA
BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
Castle Hill Inn: SALES & EVENT MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN/THE BOHLIN
Chef Holdings: Part time Personal Chef
Chili’s: To Go
Chipotle: Closing Crew Member
City of Newport: Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
Corinthian Events & Newport Hospitality: Event Manager
Credentia Services: RN- Nurse Aide Evaluator
CSA – Electronic Classroom Technical Support Specialist Lead
CW Resources: Night Stocker (FT)
Davidson Hospitality Group: Spa Supervisor – Hotel Viking
Domino’s: Delivery Driver
Dunkin’: Baker/Finisher
East Side Enterprise: Store Manager
EBCAP: Dental Assistant in Training $1,000 Sign-On Bonus
Essentials: Fashion Merchandising retail sales
Fairstead: Community Manager (Affordable Housing)
Family Behaviour Solutions: ABA Student Analyst
Fogarty Center: In Home Help Aide – evenings / PCA – HHA
Hanley’s Landscaping: Snow Shoveler
Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
Home Instead: Caregiver
Hotel Viking: Spa Supervisor – Spa Fjor/Hotel Viking
Imagine One Technology & Management: Project Manager
Indus Technology: Administrative Assistant
James L. Maher Center: Garden Center Manager
Jamestown School Department: Teacher Assistant, full time
JoS.A.Bank: Seasonal Sales Associate
JSC Management Group: Burger King Crew Member
KFC: KFC Team Member
Knight Life Security: Valet Parking Attendant
KVH Industries: Graphic Designer
Landings Real Estate Group: Human Resources Administrative Assistant
Leidos: Material Handler
Lifespan: Registered Nurse
Marshalls: Part time sales floor/cashier
Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers: Automotive Technical Service Manager
Navy Exchange Service Command: MAINTENANCE WORKER-$1000.00 Recruitment Incentive
Netsimco: Professional Editor
Newport Animal Hospital: Veterinary Technician
Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Night Auditor- $21/hr Starting + Benefits
Newport Hotel Group: Hotel Reservations Agent
Newport Public Schools: Substitute Custodian
Ninety Nine Restaurant: Bartender
Northern Rhode Island Collaborative: Part Time Job Facilitator
Our Table Jamestown: Server/Host – Dynamic New Restaurant
Planet Fitness: Club Manager
Potter League For Animals: Development Manager
Randstad: recruiter
RISSA: Life Skills Instructor
RITBA: – Full Time Accounts Receivable Clerk
Rite-Solutions: Telecommunication Cable Technician (Entry Level)
Root: Cafe Associate
SAIC: Engineering Technician III
Sally Beauty Holdings: USA-0130-INSIDE SALES REP
Seabury Holdings: Apartment Maintenance Technician
SEACORP: Operations Analyst – Sensors and Sonar Systems
Sephora: Beauty Advisor
Serco North America: Project Control Specialist – Newport, RI
Surv: Office Manager
TCI: Radio Room Electrical / Electronic Technician
The Black Dog: Assistant Retail Store Manager
The Clambake Club of Newport: Bookkeeper
The Greysmith Companies: Medical Secretary
The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING
The Wendy’s Company: General Manager Wendy’s
Tides Family Services: Behavioral Assistant
TJ Maxx: Retail Associate
Town Fair Tire: Sales Associate/Management Trainee
Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant
ULTA Beauty: Beauty Advisor
Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)
Venture Solar: Entry Level Sales
Visionworks: Optometrist – RI, Middletown – 1194 – FT/PT AOD (PC)
Warner Realty Group: Real Estate Salesperson