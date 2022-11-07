Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Able Associates: Housekeeper

American Cruise Lines: Cruise Director

Applebee’s: Server

Audrain Automobile Museum: Sales Associate (Full-time, Newport, RI)

AutoZone: Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Full-Time)

Balfour Beatty: Residential Maintenance Technician- Entry Level

BankNewport: Teller Operations Supervisor

Bar ‘Cino: BARTENDER @ BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT 

Barnes & Noble: Cafe Manager

Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist

Berkshire Bank: Assistant Financial Center Manager

Blenheim Newport: HHA

BRS Construction: Carpenters and Laborers (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)

Castle Hill Inn: SALES & EVENT MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN/THE BOHLIN 

Chef Holdings: Part time Personal Chef

Chili’s: To Go

Chipotle: Closing Crew Member

City of Newport: Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer

Corinthian Events & Newport Hospitality: Event Manager

Credentia Services: RN- Nurse Aide Evaluator

CSA – Electronic Classroom Technical Support Specialist Lead

CW Resources: Night Stocker (FT)

Davidson Hospitality Group: Spa Supervisor – Hotel Viking

Domino’s: Delivery Driver

Dunkin’: Baker/Finisher

East Side Enterprise: Store Manager

EBCAP: Dental Assistant in Training $1,000 Sign-On Bonus

Essentials: Fashion Merchandising retail sales

Fairstead: Community Manager (Affordable Housing)

Family Behaviour Solutions: ABA Student Analyst

Fogarty Center: In Home Help Aide – evenings / PCA – HHA

Hanley’s Landscaping: Snow Shoveler

Healthcare Services Group: Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide

Home Instead: Caregiver

Hotel Viking: Spa Supervisor – Spa Fjor/Hotel Viking

Imagine One Technology & Management: Project Manager

Indus Technology: Administrative Assistant

James L. Maher Center: Garden Center Manager

Jamestown School Department: Teacher Assistant, full time

JoS.A.Bank: Seasonal Sales Associate

JSC Management Group: Burger King Crew Member

KFC: KFC Team Member

Knight Life Security: Valet Parking Attendant

KVH Industries: Graphic Designer

Landings Real Estate Group: Human Resources Administrative Assistant

Leidos: Material Handler

Lifespan: Registered Nurse

Marshalls: Part time sales floor/cashier

Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers: Automotive Technical Service Manager

Navy Exchange Service Command: MAINTENANCE WORKER-$1000.00 Recruitment Incentive

Netsimco: Professional Editor

Newport Animal Hospital: Veterinary Technician

Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Night Auditor- $21/hr Starting + Benefits

Newport Hotel Group: Hotel Reservations Agent

Newport Public Schools: Substitute Custodian

Ninety Nine Restaurant: Bartender

Northern Rhode Island Collaborative: Part Time Job Facilitator

Our Table Jamestown: Server/Host – Dynamic New Restaurant

Planet Fitness: Club Manager

Potter League For Animals: Development Manager

Randstad: recruiter

RBS: Administrative Assistant

RISSA: Life Skills Instructor

RITBA: – Full Time Accounts Receivable Clerk

Rite-Solutions: Telecommunication Cable Technician (Entry Level)

Root: Cafe Associate

SAIC: Engineering Technician III

Sally Beauty Holdings: USA-0130-INSIDE SALES REP

Seabury Holdings: Apartment Maintenance Technician

SEACORP: Operations Analyst – Sensors and Sonar Systems

Sephora: Beauty Advisor

Serco North America: Project Control Specialist – Newport, RI

Surv: Office Manager

TCI: Radio Room Electrical / Electronic Technician

The Black Dog: Assistant Retail Store Manager

The Clambake Club of Newport: Bookkeeper

The Greysmith Companies: Medical Secretary

The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING

The Wendy’s Company: General Manager Wendy’s

Tides Family Services: Behavioral Assistant

TJ Maxx: Retail Associate

Town Fair Tire: Sales Associate/Management Trainee

Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Head of Reference, Mechanic, Part-Time Library Assistant, Public Works Labor Operator, Temporary Part-Time Library Assistant 

ULTA Beauty: Beauty Advisor

Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)

Venture Solar: Entry Level Sales

Visionworks: Optometrist – RI, Middletown – 1194 – FT/PT AOD (PC)

Warner Realty Group: Real Estate Salesperson

