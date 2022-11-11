On Saturday, December 3rd, and Sunday, December 4th, The Newport String Quartet continues its signature Newport County Concert Series with performances in Tiverton and Newport.

The program features Haydn’s sun-filled String Quartet in C Major op 20 no 2, alongside Aftab Darvishi’s moving evocation of shadows and light, Daughters of Sol. The concert will also include Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s atmospheric Aria and Capriccio, and String Quartet No 2 by forgotten Ukrainian composer Dmitri Klebanov.

Saturday, December 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Four Corners Art Center, 3848 Main Road, Tiverton RI

Sunday, December 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Channing Memorial Church, 135 Pelham Street, Newport RI



Tickets begin at $20 and reservations are recommended

Visit www.newportstringproject.org for more information and to purchase tickets

Artistic Director Ealaín McMullin notes, “the quartet was drawn to these pieces because they are so deeply atmospheric and filled with shifting moods, shadows and light – a perfect wintertime soundtrack!” The program also shines a light on several extraordinary composers who represent how music can endure and transcend political and social pressures. From Iranian composer Aftab Darvishi’s exploration of what it means to be a woman artist, to forgotten masterworks by Soviet era composers Weinberg and Klebanov, this uplifting program brings a new audience to these emerging and forgotten voices.